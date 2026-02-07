Roll-out of Malaysian workers’ cross-border protection scheme by end of 2026: Minister

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Hundreds of thousands of Malaysians cross international borders daily for work while supporting families in Malaysia.

PETALING JAYA - The cross-border worker protection scheme for Malaysians is expected to be ready by end-2026, with a feasibility study completed by March, said Human Resources Minister Ramanan Ramakrishnan.

Datuk Seri Ramanan said that the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) – the insurance fund for low-salaried workers – had been instructed to finalise the study for Cabinet consideration.

This followed strong feedback from workers, unions and other stakeholders on the risks faced by Malaysians who work overseas but commute daily from home.

“These are not abstract concerns. When workers speak about protection and safety, they describe real risks of being left exposed if something happens while earning a living,” he said in a statement on Feb 6.

Mr Ramanan said hundreds of thousands of Malaysians cross international borders daily for work while supporting families in Malaysia, making it necessary for protection and responsibility to extend across borders.

The proposed scheme, he said, aims to close protection gaps, particularly in employment injury coverage that may not fully apply across national boundaries, by building on Malaysia’s existing Employment Injury Scheme administered by Perkeso.

“Employment injury protection is not only about medical treatment.

“It is about income security during recovery, support for families and ensuring that workers are not left exposed to financial hardship because of circumstances beyond their control,” he said.

Mr Ramanan added that the proposed coverage would mirror core benefits under the Employment Injury Scheme, including medical treatment, income replacement during temporary disablement, compensation for permanent disablement, benefits for dependents in cases of work-related death, as well as physical and vocational rehabilitation and education assistance.

“These protections are about recovery and dignity. They ensure that workers and their families are not pushed into hardship because of an accident that occurs while earning a living,” he said.

He added that the initiative aligns with International Labour Organisation guidelines, noting that worker protection must evolve alongside changing work patterns.

“Cross-border employment is no longer an exception,” said Mr Ramanan, adding that cross-border commuters are seeking basic assurance and fairness. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK