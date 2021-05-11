News analysis

Rocked by internal feud, DAP looks beyond the Lim dynasty

Regional Correspondent
Internal hostility towards the dominance of Mr Lim Kit Siang (left) and his son Guan Eng in the Democratic Action Party has been building in recent years.
Mr Ronnie Liu (left), who leads the DAP's veteran leaders and grassroots, will go head to head with candidates aligned with Mr Tony Pua (right), chief political lieutenant to Mr Lim Guan Eng, at the Selangor chapter convention next month.
The Democratic Action Party (DAP), a principal force in Malaysia's fractured political landscape, is embroiled in a leadership struggle threatening the dominance of the long-established father-son combo of Lim Kit Siang and Lim Guan Eng.

Election contests at the party's chapters in states across Malaysia have been close fights between candidates aligned with veteran DAP leaders and those with the party's younger leaders who are allied with the Lims.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 11, 2021, with the headline 'Rocked by internal feud, DAP looks beyond the Lim dynasty'. Subscribe
