Robust growth propels Philippine economy to fastest-growing in Asean

Following a successful election, the Philippines is welcoming a new government that is expected to maintain continuity with the long-term economic plans and policies established by the previous administration; with a raft of economic liberalisation measures having set the stage for further growth in 2022. The incoming government is already planning to prioritise infrastructure, digitalisation, and retail, among other sectors, which will provide significant opportunities for foreign investors and businesses.

Exceeding a median analyst forecast of 6.6 per cent in Q1 2022, the Philippines is currently the fastest-growing economy among its Asean peers.

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), the country attained a strong gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 8.3 per cent in the first quarter of 2022, surpassing pre-pandemic levels. This figure is higher than the 7.8-per cent expansion in the final quarter of 2021 and is the highest in the Asean region.

As the country lowered its quarantine restrictions to Alert Level 1 beginning in March, reduced granular lockdowns, and shifted from a pandemic to an endemic outlook, its economy has recovered with businesses gradually reopening and more jobs being created.

In the same month, the unemployment rate fell to 5.8 per cent, the lowest number since the pandemic began. At present, job creation is at 4.4 million above the pre-pandemic level.

Overall investments also grew by 20 per cent in Q1 2022 from -13.9 per cent in the previous year. In the first quarter of the year, FDI (foreign direct investment) rose to US$2.4billion, 2 per cent higher than the same period last year. As for trade, exports rose by 10.3 per cent, while imports rose to 15.6 per cent.

The Philippines aims to achieve a growth target of 7 to 9 per cent this year, with its robust economic performance enabling it to be ready to take action against any external risks.

The Philippines’ Economic Development Cluster's (EDC) 10-point policy agenda has continued to align the country's economic recovery programmes and deliver policies focusing on driving more rapid, resilient, and inclusive growth.