Road in Johor collapses amid heavy rain

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KULAI – Heavy rain has caused part of Jalan Persiaran Indahpura 36/2 which is on an embankment to collapse, prompting authorities to close the road to traffic.

Kulai Municipal Council (MPKu) councillor and traffic committee deputy chief Darren Tan said he rushed to the scene after receiving a report on the afternoon of Oct 29 and found that the collapsed section stretched about 40m.

“I immediately contacted the council, which dispatched personnel to the site and took emergency precautionary measures, including closing the entire stretch to ensure road users’ safety,” he said.

“MPKu will also cover the collapsed area with a tarpaulin to prevent the situation from worsening.

“After discussions, it was decided that the entire stretch should be closed due to safety concerns.”

Tan advised motorists to exercise caution and use alternative routes to avoid the affected stretch. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK