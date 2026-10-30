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Road in Johor collapses amid heavy rain

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The collapsed section stretched about 40m.

The collapsed section stretched about 40m.

PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

  • Heavy rain caused part of Jalan Persiaran Indahpura 36/2 in Kulai, Johor, to collapse. The damaged embankment stretch was about 40m long.
  • Councillor Darren Tan said he went to the site on Oct 29 and asked the council to close the whole road for safety. MPKu also sent staff to take emergency steps.
  • MPKu will cover the collapsed area with a tarpaulin to stop further damage. Motorists are told to use other routes and be careful near the area.

AI generated

KULAI – Heavy rain has caused part of Jalan Persiaran Indahpura 36/2 which is on an embankment to collapse, prompting authorities to close the road to traffic.

Kulai Municipal Council (MPKu) councillor and traffic committee deputy chief Darren Tan said he rushed to the scene after receiving a report on the afternoon of Oct 29 and found that the collapsed section stretched about 40m.

“I immediately contacted the council, which dispatched personnel to the site and took emergency precautionary measures, including closing the entire stretch to ensure road users’ safety,” he said.

“MPKu will also cover the collapsed area with a tarpaulin to prevent the situation from worsening.

“After discussions, it was decided that the entire stretch should be closed due to safety concerns.”

Tan advised motorists to exercise caution and use alternative routes to avoid the affected stretch. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.