Rivals in Malaysia government jostle for advantage ahead of looming polls

KUALA LUMPUR - Rival blocs in Malaysia's patchwork government are desperately wrestling for the upper hand ahead of national polls widely expected to be held later this year, agitating for a Cabinet reshuffle and a third state election since last November.

After Umno's thumping victory in Melaka's Nov 20 vote, the party is keen to trigger another ballot in its birthplace of Johor, according to several officials. Another big win for the Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition would underline its dominance over awkward governing partner Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and embarrass its president Muhyiddin Yassin, who hails from the southern state.