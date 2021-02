Junta supporters wielding knives and slingshots clashed with coup opponents in Myanmar's commercial hub Yangon yesterday, as tensions rise after weeks of nationwide protests against the Feb 1 military coup that ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

The United States, Britain and others have called for the restoration of democracy, with Britain yesterday imposing sanctions on six members of the junta, including commander-in-chief Min Aung Hlaing, for involvement in the coup.