Rising prices mean smaller servings in store for Malaysia diners

PETALING JAYA • Malaysians may soon see smaller portions being served as some eateries grapple with rising prices of raw food materials and other goods, said the Pan Malaysia Koo Soo Restaurants and Chefs Association.

Its vice-president, Datuk Ringo Kaw, said some operators would use less raw food and cut portions, while others might reduce the volume of food sold.

"Essentially, reducing food portions is an increase of food prices because even with smaller portions, consumers still have to pay the same (price)," he said.

He said that some restaurateurs have no choice but to do this to keep their customers. Mr Kaw also said price hikes at eateries were inevitable as Malaysia was still recovering from the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Also, unpredictable weather, including heavy rain which resulted in floods and landslides, had affected the production of raw ingredients, he said.

Malaysian Indian Muslim Restaurant Owners Association (Presma) president Jawahar Ali Taib Khan said its members would be keeping their food affordable, especially for those in the lower income bracket. If price increases were necessary, he said, members would make sure they were minimal to avoid burdening consumers. "We are doing our part to help Malaysians during this hard time," he said.

He said labour shortages were a more pressing problem for Presma members. "Locals are not interested to work in the (food) sector, while foreign workers have yet to be allowed to enter the country.

"Even if restaurants are allowed to operate for 24 hours again, most owners will probably opt out as it will add to higher overhead costs and with a lower volume of customers," he said.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK