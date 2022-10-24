Rising Indonesia costs drag on public trust in Jokowi govt

JAKARTA – Public trust in Indonesia’s government fell to the lowest since 2019, in part due to growing anger over rising living costs and several instances of police blunders, including their role in a deadly stampede at a soccer stadium.

Trust in President Joko Widodo’s government declined to 52 per cent, according to an October survey by the research arm of one of Indonesia’s largest news outlets, Kompas. That was the lowest since the start of his second term as president in 2019, according to the survey conducted between Sept 24 and Oct 7.

Eroding public sentiment will further test the ability of the president, popularly known as Jokowi, to manage frustrations over inflation, which has soared to a seven-year high. Protests erupted after the government raised prices of subsidised fuel.

Recent blunders by the national police force have also dented the government’s image, increasing the pressure on Mr Widodo to push for reforms in his second and final term.

Criticism of police brutality have come to the forefront in Indonesia after a deadly stampede at a local soccer match earlier in October was triggered by police firing tear gas even though they are not permitted to do so.

That episode comes on the back of incidents of corruption involving top police officials as well as a scandal where a senior officer was charged with the murder of a junior cop. The case only came to light after public backlash and accusations of a cover-up.

Public satisfaction in law enforcement declined to 51.5 per cent in October from 57.5 per cent in June, according to the Kompas survey that polled 1,200 people. BLOOMBERG