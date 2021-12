Photojournalist Kevin Chao was a regular customer of one of Taipei's half-dozen or so electric scooter-sharing businesses that dot the Taiwanese capital for more than a year. The 25-year old, who used to rely on his father's fuel-powered scooter, was a fan of the service.

The e-scooters were quiet and smooth, and a convenient battery-swopping option allowed riders to skip the queues at petrol stations.