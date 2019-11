KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS) - Malaysia will allow ride-hailing firms such as Indonesia's Gojek to start operations on a limited scale from January 2020, Malaysia's transport minister said on Tuesday (Nov 5).

Gojek, whose backers include Alphabet's Google and Chinese tech companies Tencent and JD, will start operating based on a proof-of-concept to measure demand for the service over six months, Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said.