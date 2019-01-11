Return of the bees: This time at KLIA, but Malaysia airport operator bee-utifully relocates them

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - After a swarm of bees converged on the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2) a few days ago and caused a minor kerfuffle, another swarm made an appearance on Thursday (Jan 10) - this time at the country's main airport terminal.

Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) group chief executive officer Raja Azmi Raja Nazuddin posted a picture on Twitter of the swarm of bees at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) terminal.

After having sighted them on Thursday afternoon, he and his team contacted experts to help relocate the bees.

"We will save you bees! Don't worry, the experts, @penyelamatlebah, are here. Good luck team, let's work together as one," he tweeted on Thursday night.

MAHB on its Twitter account said that it had called in My Bee Saviour, an initiative by the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Mardi), to ensure that the insects were properly relocated.

"Show your support and stay tuned for the rescue mission. #saveMYbees," MAHB tweeted as the rescue operation went into full swing.

Then early Friday morning, MAHB announced that the bee rescue mission at KLIA had been a success.

We will save you bees! Don't worry, the experts, @penyelamatlebah are here. Good luck team, let's work together as one. This afternoon, my team reported the sighting of another swarm of bees at KLIA. So we contacted the experts to help relocate these bees safely. #saveMYbees pic.twitter.com/Pg33PEQq3p — Raja Azmi (@YMRajaAzmi) January 10, 2019

Last night’s bee rescue mission at KLIA was a success, thanks to our new found friends from @penyelamatlebah. These bee saving specialists are definitely night time superheroes in disguise. We will continue to care for all at the airport, including bees. Have a bee-utiful Friday! pic.twitter.com/ev3vr2jHxq — Malaysia Airports (@MY_Airports) January 11, 2019

"These bee-saving specialists are definitely night-time superheroes in disguise. We will continue to care for all at the airport, including bees. Have a bee-utiful Friday!" it tweeted.

MAHB certainly has taken the bee infestation problem in its stride, turning the criticism on Jan 7 by AirAsia Group's chief executive officer Tony Fernandes into a PR win with this latest move.

Mr Fernandes had posted a picture which shows what appears be a swarm of bees nesting on the facade of the KLIA2 building.

"Now we have bees in KLIA2. We got maggots, rats and now bees. Maybe a zoo or KLIA 2 honey?" the AirAsia Group's chief executive officer tweeted.

"Could be new income which could reduce airport tax. Jokes aside, this is dangerous for my passengers and my staff. Will the non-communicative new CEO solve this?"

Following Mr Fernandes's tweet, MAHB clarified that it is monitoring the swarm of bees. It subsequently said the bees were fumigated by its pest control team.