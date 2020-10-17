Resolve conflicts maturely: Malaysia's King

Malaysia's King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, yesterday urged politicians to show "maturity" in resolving conflicts amid fresh uncertainties over the position of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and his Perikatan Nasional government.

In a statement issued by the royal palace, he said politicians should understand the predicament of the citizens, who are bracing themselves for a fresh surge in coronavirus cases, with over 30 per cent of the population under partial lockdown.

Sultan Abdullah "stresses that politicians should not end differences of opinion in an adversarial manner, but instead resolve issues with negotiations and using constitutional provisions", said Comptroller of the Royal Household Indera Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin.

The King's remarks come after no-confidence motions were filed on Thursday in Parliament against Tan Sri Muhyiddin, who is facing increasing pressure to prove he still commands a parliamentary majority.

Datuk Seri Amiruddin Hamzah, a former member of Mr Muhyiddin's Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, and now aligned with former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad's Parti Pejuang Tanah Air, was the latest to file such a motion. Parliament is due to sit again on Nov 2.

Tun Dr Mahathir, Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir and two other MPs from Pejuang had filed similar motions. "This effort is part of a move to return the people's mandate from GE14, against a government that is not stable and incompetent," Mr Amiruddin said in a Facebook post.

The move comes just weeks after Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, a senior Umno MP, wrote to Parliament Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun to urge the House to allow a no-confidence motion against Mr Muhyiddin. The Prime Minister's grip on power has looked tenuous since Tuesday, when Opposition Leader Anwar Ibrahim was granted an audience with the King, where he claimed to possess a parliamentary majority.