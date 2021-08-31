Resistance groups fight Myanmar junta in the light and shadows

Rival Cabinet urging police, soldiers to defect while dissidents' conduct falls into grey area

Tan Hui Yee‍ Indochina Bureau Chief In Bangkok
  • Published
    35 min ago
If it had not been for the military coup on Feb 1, Mr Aung, 26, would still be running a small clinic in Myanmar with a fellow doctor. These days, however, he spends his time plotting how to ambush soldiers, to "take care" of junta informers and to intimidate civilian administrators working for the regime.

"We'd send them warnings with bullets stating that they should flee rather than work under the regime and we'd give a window of opportunity for them to flee," he told The Straits Times through an intermediary. "If they keep working… we have no other choice."

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 31, 2021, with the headline 'Resistance groups fight Myanmar junta in the light and shadows'.
