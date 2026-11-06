Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Residents, motorists urged to be vigilant after tiger sighted by roadside in Perak

IPOH - Malaysian residents and road users have been urged to remain vigilant and refrain from taking any dangerous action if they encounter a tiger spotted roaming around the Felda Lepang Nenering area in Gerik, Perak, on Nov 4.

Perak Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) director Fazil Abdul Patah said regular monitoring would be conducted in the area to address any potential threats and ensure the safety of residents and road users.

“We received reports from local residents about the presence of a tiger by the roadside near Felda Lepang Nenering and Kampung Alai yesterday.

“Based on an initial analysis of the video footage obtained, the animal has been confirmed to be an adult tiger. However, further details regarding its estimated age and sex have yet to be determined,” he said in a statement to Bernama on Nov 5.

On Nov 4, a two-minute video clip showing what appeared to be a tiger by the roadside, believed to have been filmed in the vicinity of Felda Lepang Nenering, went viral on social media.

The video drew various reactions from social media users, with many expressing concern over the safety of residents and motorists in the area.

Fazil also said Perhilitan did not rule out that the tiger was the same animal identified through the discovery of tiger tracks at an orchard near Felda Lepang Nenering on Oct 14.

“This is based on the proximity of the two locations, which are both within the Bintang Hijau Permanent Forest Reserve - the tiger’s natural habitat,” he added. BERNAMA