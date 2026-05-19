Residents in Terengganu village on edge as hungry sun bear targets livestock

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Sun bears are usually found from Southern China to eastern India, according to National Geographic.

A sun bear roaming a village in Terengganu , Malaysia in search of food has sparked fear among residents since April, Malaysian media reported.

Malaysian news agency Bernama reported that the bear has been spotted more frequently around Jertih village in Kampung Alor Belanga , near Kampung Alor Keladi, at night and in the early morning recently.

Alor Belanga Federal Village Development and Security Committee chairman Abdullah Hassan told Bernama on May 19 that the bear initially damaged stingless bee hives and coconut trees to feed on honey and coconuts.

However, it is believed to have attacked and eaten villagers’ livestock, including a villager’s goat, on May 14.

Villager Muhammad Isazuali Mohd Yusof said female goat was found dead about 10m inside bushes behind his house.

He said the goat, which had been tethered near his house, went missing on the morning of May 15 . He later found the carcass with its internal organs missing.

“About a week before the incident, two of my stingless bee hives were destroyed by the bear,” he said.

The bear had also preyed on other domesticated animals belonging to villagers.

Villager Abd Aziz Nasir said the bear destroyed five of his 10 stingless bee hives and several coconut trees he had planted.

“The bear has come near my house three times. I am very worried about the safety of my family, especially my mother, who is in her 70s and often spends time in the yard every morning,” he said.

The chairman said that he has reported the matter to the Terengganu Department of Wildlife and National Parks, which is expected to take action.

Sun bears are usually found from Southern China to eastern India, according to National Geographic .

Ranging from 1.2m to 1.5m long, they have a muscular build, short muzzle, small ears and sleek, black coat. They are also considered vulnerable according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List.