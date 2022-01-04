Residents go on patrol, move their belongings

JOHOR BARU • Residents in low-lying areas of Johor Baru have started moving their belongings to higher ground ahead of possible floods.

Some have shifted their items onto scaffolding or specially constructed compartments in the ceiling of their homes while others have resorted to carrying out hourly patrols to check on the water levels along Sungai Skudai.

There are others who have lorries ready to move their belongings amid a continuous downpour since last Friday.

Housewife Sharifa Mohd Safi, 56, from Kampung Laut Batu 10 in Skudai, is worried about when the monsoon floods will arrive.

"I have been living here with my husband and children for 32 years and there have been a few major floods which caused heavy losses.

"This time, we have put all our items on a scaffolding at least 2m high in an effort to save as many belongings as we can," she said.

She said that after seeing the mass destruction caused by the Dec 18 floods in the Klang Valley, she and her family started planning to get help to move out as soon as the water levels rose.

Mr Michael Raj, 52, and his family in Kampung Sepakat Baru have been carrying out hourly patrols to check on the Sungai Skudai water level since Christmas.

"We have also packed our belongings to put on specially constructed compartments in our ceiling before evacuating if the river overflows.

He said a flood in 2007 was the worst he had experienced as the water came up to his chest level and the family suffered over RM20,000 in losses.

Mr Raj, who works in an engineering company, said he is better prepared this time, including getting his company to let him borrow a one-tonne lorry to move the family's belongings in case of major flooding.

The number of flood victims in six Johor districts has risen from 3,665 people from 967 families on Sunday to 3,841 people from 1,008 families as at 8am yesterday. Johor's health and environment committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said the districts affected by floods are Johor Baru, Kota Tinggi, Kluang, Segamat, Mersing and Tangkak.

Mr Vidyananthan said most of the victims were from Segamat (3,178 people).

Dangerous water levels have been recorded at several rivers in Johor. Five roads were closed due to floods while two roads are accessible only to heavy vehicles.

Grandmother S. Lalitha, 72, hopes the authorities will come and help her if it starts to flood.

"My daughter works as a cleaner in Singapore and I am caring for her three children," she said, adding that she would get worried whenever it rained heavily in the area.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK