Streets in Hanoi's suburban Chuong My district have been turned into waterways after heavy rain over the past 10 days flooded the area.

Reports say that more than 6,000 people have been evacuated from the area, with more evacuations possible in the coming days.

According to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, more flooding is expected in the coming weeks until the end of the rainy season in early October.