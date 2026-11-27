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An explosion previously sparked a major fire at the refinery on Nov 26.

BANGKOK – Residents who left their homes near the Bangchak oil refinery in Bangkok’s Phra Khanong district could return on Nov 26, officials said.

An explosion previously sparked a major fire at the refinery in Thailand at 2.45pm on Nov 26.

Initial tests in a nearby community and at the refinery gate found no hazardous concentrations of the pollutants measured. The Thai Pollution Control Department said it would station a mobile unit in the area to monitor air quality around the clock.

Bang Na district officials had urged people near the refinery on Sukhumvit Soi 62 to leave as thick black smoke rose over the neighbourhood. An emergency alert also asked people to avoid the area.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt later said an evacuation was no longer necessary, although authorities urged residents within five kilometres of the site to remain alert to air pollution.

Fire put out in 30 minutes, refinery units shut down

Bangchak said that crew extinguished the fire by 3.15pm. The company shut down all production units. Thailand’s Energy Ministry also said the fire started in equipment connected to a distillation column.

Bangchak was still investigating what caused it. The latest reports placed the explosion at Unit 4, the refinery’s hydrocracking unit.

Thai Energy Minister Akanat Promphan cited a preliminary estimate of five to eight people injured and said the figure would be checked again.

According to Akanat, Bangchak had told him the fire in the area of the Unit 4 distillation tower was under control and had not reached the oil or gas storage tanks.

The minister and officials inspected the site to verify that the fire was under control and assess the risk of it spreading to the oil depot or the gas tanks.

Thailand’s Department of Industrial Works was to inspect the tower, while the nation’s Department of Energy Business would oversee tank safety.

Bangchak Group’s chief executive Chaiwat Kovavisarach coordinated the response from Frankfurt and cancelled plans to attend a meeting in London so he could return to Thailand immediately.

The facility had only recently reopened after maintenance, Chaiwat said.

What the air tests found at Ladda Village and Gate 2

At 5.45pm, Surin Worakijthamrong, director-general of the Thai Pollution Control Department, released results from emergency teams working around the refinery.

They used portable equipment at sites including the Ladda Village community and the car park at Gate 2. The teams recorded a zero reading for carbon monoxide and found no hazardous concentrations of sulphur dioxide.

The department reported a benzene reading of 0.32 parts per million. The 52 parts per million figure it cited for comparison is a guideline for a one-hour exposure during a chemical emergency.

Surin said the afternoon heat had carried the smoke high above the neighbourhood and that extinguishing the fire quickly had limited the amount of pollution released.

Bangchak separately reported that its automatic monitoring stations in Phra Khanong, Bang Na and Bang Nam Phueng had recorded air quality within normal limits.

In its third incident update, the company said department checks at 5.30pm, covering a radius of 3km to 4km around the refinery, had also returned readings within normal limits.

Overnight checks to focus on communities downwind

The department’s monitoring plan gave priority to Phra Khanong and Bang Na, including schools and residential areas downwind. Forecasters expected winds to ease during the evening and shift westwards later at night.

The mobile unit would allow officials to track changes after the initial spot checks and warn residents if pollution levels rose.

Officials advised people in the path of any lingering smoke to stay indoors, close doors and windows and avoid outdoor activity while smoke was present. Chadchart said the city’s health department would continue to monitor conditions around nearby schools and communities.

The investigation also extends to nearby waterways. Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin ordered the Pollution Control Department to check whether water used to fight the fire, or wastewater from refinery operations, had carried pollutants into local water sources.

Checks were under way to establish the cause and find out whether anyone had been injured or otherwise affected, so that the problem could be addressed and relief provided where needed.

Akanat said he would not allow operations to resume if the cause of the fire could not be confirmed.

He also cited the safety of the oil tanks and stressed that he wanted to be 100% certain the incident would not happen again.

Ensuring safety before a restart was essential to prevent further problems, including any impact on oil prices, he added. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK