Rescuers scramble in search for survivors in Lombok as scale of disaster becomes clear

Rescuers on Wednesday (Aug 8) were frantically searching for survivors at a collapsed mosque in North Lombok, one of the areas worst hit by a powerful earthquake that struck the island on Sunday.

Personnel from Basarnas (Indonesia's search and rescue agency), the military and rescue teams from private mining companies operating in Indonesia began search through the flattened remains of the Jami'ul Jama'ah mosque in Karang Pangsor village.

The Straits Times saw an excavator digging through the rubble of the mosque as anxious villagers looked on.

Officials at the site estimated seven people were still under the remains of the mosque.

In a separate part of North Lombok on Tuesday, rescuers in Lading-Lading village pulled out a few bodies and one survivor from the collapsed Jabbal Nur mosque.

Rescue efforts have been hampered by a shortage of heavy-lifting equipment such as excavators, as hundreds of aftershocks continued to shake the island following Sunday's magnitude-7 earthquake.

The quake killed 105 people and 236 were severely injured. Thousands have been made homeless.

"The number of victims keep rising. More than 70,000 people have been evacuated and tens of thousands of houses have collapsed," national disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told reporters on Wednesday.

There are fears the death toll will rise as rescuers search the remains of homes, schools and mosques.

The quake also affected parts of neighbouring Bali.

"The efforts to evacuate people have been intensified but there are still a lot of problems on the ground," Sutopo said.

West Nusa Tenggara provincial governor Zainul Majdi told The Straits Times on Tuesday (Aug 7) that they are deploying excavators and heavy equipment to the affected areas.

Heavy equipment from Jakarta, from the army strategic reserve unit and the marines, was also set to arrive. "We have also asked private companies, construction companies to help by deploying their heavy equipment to participate (in the rescue efforts)," the governor said.

Zainul said there was an urgent need for medical staff, food and medicine in the worst-hit areas. Injured victims have been treated outside damaged hospitals in the main city of Mataram and other badly affected areas.

"We have limited human resources. Some paramedics have to be at the shelters, some need to be mobile," Zainul told Agence France-Presse (AFP). "The scale of this quake is massive for us here in West Nusa Tenggara, this is our first experience."

For many, the arrival of heavy equipment can't come soon enough as they await news of loved ones believed trapped under collapsed buildings.

On Wednesday, Hendry Achmad, a rescuer from Berau Coal, was helping out at the Jami'ul Jama'ah mosque, which collapsed like a stack of pancakes.

Hendry said in such cases, the chances of survival were slim because there were few, if any, voids or spaces for survivors to take refuge.

Across North Lombok, many houses and other buildings have been destroyed or badly damaged.

This reporter saw collapsed buildings, damaged roads, broken water pipes and crushed vehicles, and met survivors who shared stories of hope and despair.

Some recounted their lucky escapes, while others held out hope that missing loved ones could be rescued.

The quake also affected tourists, with hundreds evacuated from the Gili islands just off the north-west coast of Lombok.