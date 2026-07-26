Rescuers scour South China Sea for 23 missing after Vietnamese vessel sinks

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A satellite image on May 27 showing a possible raft at the opening to Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea.

HONG KONG – Rescuers were searching on July 26 for 23 people missing after a Vietnamese ship sank in the busy waterway of the South China Sea, while 39 were pulled from the waters, China’s state broadcaster CCTV said.

The authorities in the southern province of Hainan said the cargo vessel Khoi Nguyen 18, with 62 Vietnamese nationals aboard, ran into distress in waters near Fiery Cross Reef.

A distress flare from the vessel was first spotted by a Chinese rescue ship, the Nanhai Jiu 115, on the evening of July 25 , CCTV said.

It added that six Chinese vessels, a rescue helicopter and a Vietnamese vessel joined the search and rescue effort.

The Vietnamese-registered vessel is nearly 70m long with a gross tonnage of 999 tonnes.

The area around the reef is part of the disputed Spratly Islands, which China calls the Nansha Islands, a group of highly contested reefs, islets and atolls in the resource-rich South China Sea.

China claims sovereignty over almost the entire strategic waterway, including the Spratlys, where it has built runways and militarised artificial islands.

But Beijing’s sweeping claims overlap with those of Vietnam, the Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia and Brunei. REUTERS