Rescued: Two of three Indonesians abducted by Abu Sayyaf

MANILA • Philippine forces rescued two of three Indonesian hostages yesterday after a gunbattle with their captors from the Abu Sayyaf militant group in the southern jungles, said a regional military commander.

A soldier and a militant were killed in two firefights at dawn that allowed troops to rescue the two Indonesians in the mountainous hinterland off Panamao town in Sulu province, said Lieutenant-General Cirilito Sobejana.

Troops, backed by rocket-firing helicopters, were pursuing the militants in an effort to rescue the third Indonesian, he said. "We have cordoned the area, so we are very optimistic that we will recover the remaining Indonesian," Lt-Gen Sobejana told reporters.

The Indonesian fishermen were kidnapped off Malaysia's Sabah state in September by the ransom-seeking militants and taken to their Sulu jungle bases despite tighter security by Malaysian, Philippine and Indonesian forces.

Military offensives against militant groups have reduced abductions in recent years, but they continue to occur. Abu Sayyaf gunmen have staged kidnappings in and off Sabah in recent years, sparking a regional security alarm.

The rescue of the Indonesians came after the military recently inflicted battle defeats on the Abu Sayyaf, which is blacklisted as a terrorist organisation by the United States and the Philippines.

Troops have killed a "high-value" but little-known Abu Sayyaf commander, Talha Jumsah, near Sulu's mountainous Patikul town. Jumsah acted as a key link between the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria terror group and local militants, officials said.

ASSOCIATED PRESS