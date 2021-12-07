Rescue operations halted as Indonesian volcano erupts again

LUMAJANG (Indonesia) • Indonesia's Mount Semeru spewed more ash yesterday, forcing rescuers to suspend the search for survivors as aerial images showed the extent of the devastation unleashed by the volcano's deadly weekend eruption.

The biggest mountain on the island of Java thundered to life last Saturday, ejecting a mushroom of volcanic ash high into the sky and raining hot mud as thousands of panicked people fled their homes.

Aerial photos showed entire streets filled with grey volcanic ash and mud, which had swallowed many homes and vehicles, including whole trucks.

Rescue operations were suspended because of fresh volcanic activity yesterday.

"All evacuation teams have been pulled out... temporarily because there was a small fresh eruption and it could endanger the evacuation teams," said rescue worker Rizal Purnama. "The search will continue today once the situation is a bit safer."

The death toll had risen to 22 by yesterday, while 27 were missing, Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency said.

Dangerous thick plumes of smoke continued to emerge from areas blanketed by the volcanic ash, while rescuers in hardhats tried to dig through the mud to try to find survivors - and recover bodies.

Their task was made more difficult as the volcanic debris had started to harden.

"It's very difficult... with simple tools," said the rescue worker. "It is very likely bodies that have not been found are buried under the hot mudflow."

Other rescuers helped desperate villagers salvage their belongings from wrecked homes. Some locals lifted mattresses and furniture on their shoulders while others carried goats in their arms.

Officials have advised locals not to travel within 5km of Semeru's crater, as the nearby air is highly polluted and could affect vulnerable groups.

Ash from Semeru travelled up to 4km away after the Saturday eruption, Indonesia's geological agency reported.

A sand mine company's office in Kampung Renteng village was buried after the eruption, trapping 15 people, according to foreman Hasim, 65, who, like many Indonesians, goes by one name.

"There's no news from them. Only one operator was rescued, he's now at the hospital with burns," he told Agence France-Presse.

Mr Hasim said he ran home after the eruption.

"It was pitch dark," he added. "It was only 3pm but it looked like night."

Rescue officials said some were buried inside their vehicles, with no time to escape.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, where the meeting of continental plates causes high volcanic and seismic activity, and the country has nearly 130 active volcanoes.

In late 2018, an eruption in the strait between Java and Sumatra islands caused an underwater landslide and tsunami that killed more than 400 people.

