Rescue diver dies in search operations

JAKARTA • The death of a diver added to the tragedy of the downed Lion Air plane even as his fellow rescue workers edged closer to a breakthrough, as they spotted what is believed to be the main body of the Boeing 737 Max 8.

News emerged yesterday that veteran diver Syachrul Anto had died the day before while searching for victims of Flight JT610.

He was found unconscious underwater after his diving partner noticed he had disappeared, said Indonesia's search and rescue agency chief Muhammad Syaugi.

Mr Syachrul was rushed to hospital, Air Marshal Syaugi said, but "God had other plans".

The 48-year-old diver was declared dead at about 10.30pm.

The commander of the navy's search and rescue division, Colonel Isswarto, who goes by one name, told local news portal Merdeka.com that Mr Syachrul had likely died of decompression sickness.

His family declined an autopsy for Mr Syachrul, and asked for his remains to be buried as soon as possible, in accordance with Islamic custom.

Mr Syachrul was hailed a hero, with Air Marshal Syaugi calling him a qualified senior diver "who dedicated his life to our country".

President Joko Widodo said Mr Syachrul had contributed much to search and rescue efforts, adding: "We hope there will be no more instances of divers dying in the field."

Mr Syachrul was a passionate volunteer who had helped out during the AirAsia Flight QZ8501 crash in 2014, and had only recently wrapped up a humanitarian mission in quake-ravaged Palu.

His friend Yosep Safrudin said in a Facebook post yesterday: "Only one week back from Palu, he asked to be picked up at the airport two days ago, borrowed my diving equipment and asked to be taken to the JT610 evacuation post at Tanjung Priok… I will miss his laughter and kindness."

Divers are still scouring the Java Sea in hopes of recovering the bodies of victims, as well as retrieving plane parts and the cockpit voice recorder - crucial elements that will help investigators unravel the mystery behind the fatal crash.

"We have made some major discoveries," said Air Marshal Syaugi yesterday morning, noting that two turbines had been discovered.

"Team members have also reported seeing the body of the plane. I haven't seen it myself."

A sonar locator had also detected a signal that could belong to the cockpit voice recorder.

"We have heard a weak 'ping'," he said. "The divers are still searching for it."

Nur Asyiqin Mohamad Salleh