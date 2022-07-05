Reluctantly, Indonesia may open door to medicinal marijuana

JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The plight of a mother, whose plea to legalise medical marijuana was amplified by social media, has reignited discussions within the government and among lawmakers about making a limited exception for the banned substance in a country known for its firm anti-drug policy.

Indonesia Vice-President Ma'ruf Amin may have been the highest profile figure to wade into the topic last week, acting in his capacity as government caretaker-in-chief to get the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) to reconsider its stance.