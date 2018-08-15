Relatives shocked after 'loving father' hacks 5-year-old son to death with parang in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The family of a five-year-old boy who was hacked to death by his father still cannot believe how such a caring man could have killed his son.

Describing the man as a loving father, his cousin said he was shocked by the despicable act.

"I had no idea my cousin could commit such a violent crime," said the 46-year-old. "He (the father) always seemed like a caring person."

He said the father would always insist on taking care of the boy.

"He was always nice before this. An aunt did suggest that she could take care of the boy but the father refused, saying that he could take care of his own son.

"What happened is beyond what we thought he was capable of, especially when it came to his son whom he loved," he said.

The mother refused to talk to the press. The boy was laid to rest at Tanah Perkuburan Kampung Kroh in Karak, a town in Pahang.

It was reported that the man hacked his son to death with a parang at their flat in Puchong Permai on Monday (Aug 13).

It was learnt that the boy was hacked three times while sleeping in the living room.

The father was believed to have placed the boy's body outside the house, then went in and locked the doors. The body was discovered by neighbours at about 5.45pm.

Police assistant commissioner Mohammad Azlin Sadari of Subang, Selangor said the suspect tested positive for methamphetamine and had a record for drug-related offences.