Reforms on despite protests: Jokowi

JAKARTA • Indonesian President Joko Widodo said the wave of protests sweeping the country over his government's controversial legislative agenda would not derail reforms aimed at bolstering growth in the face of a global slowdown and ongoing trade war.

"Indonesia is a democracy," he said in an interview on Wednesday. "If people want to express their opinions, they can, but the most important thing is no anarchy, no riots, no destroying public facilities."

As Mr Joko, popularly known as Jokowi, prepares to be sworn in for a second five-year term, he is facing an early test of his authority with plans to overhaul the nation's criminal code spawning violent protests.

The legislation, which among other things would infringe on gay rights, limit free speech and punish sex out of marriage, is seen by critics as a threat to Indonesia's democracy and foreign investment.

While Mr Joko has moved to delay amendments to the criminal code, the backlash over that legislation, as well as another law passed last month that weakened the country's anti-graft agency, is a significant shift in mood just months after he enjoyed a landslide election win.

Thousands of workers protested on Wednesday in front of the Parliament over labour, wage and health insurance regulations, which they say are discriminatory.

Mr Joko said there were protests when he was Solo's mayor and governor of Jakarta, adding: "As President, there are protests in front of the palace. Sometimes I ask them to come in and I listen to what they want to say. Sometimes I don't."

With South-east Asia's biggest economy struggling in the face of the US-China trade war and a global slowdown, the protests also loom as a complicating factor as he seeks support for reforms needed to boost growth and create millions of jobs.

BLOOMBERG