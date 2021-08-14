Muhyiddin

Reforms offered to win support

Embattled Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin promised a raft of reforms yesterday to Malaysia's opposition as he tried to stave off defeat in a confidence vote in Parliament early next month.

His address over television is a tacit admission of the loss of his shaky parliamentary majority.

He said he would limit a prime minister's tenure to two terms, introduce a law to prevent lawmaker defections and add more constituency funds for opposition MPs if they supported him.

Malaysia's King has requested that Parliament reconvene sooner than Sept 6 to test the Muhyiddin government's majority.

