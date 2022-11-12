Record number of independent candidates in Malaysia polls signals discontent with party politics

KUALA LUMPUR - A record 108 independent candidates are contesting in Malaysia’s 15th General Election and stealing some thunder from mainstream politicians. This development, analysts say, signals growing discontentment among the electorate over how internal politicking among the country’s key parties has led to instability in the last few years.
Malaysia’s recent political instability, sparked by the “Sheraton Move” coup that resulted in the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government in 2020, has pushed some people to throw their hats in the ring, said BowerAsiaGroup senior analyst Arinah Najwa.
Another cohort of independents comprise members of political parties unhappy with their leadership’s decision to field new faces or parachute in outsiders to run in their seats, she added.
“It is a sign of political awakening, our democracy is very robust and dynamic right now, and people have more choices than ever,” said Ms Arinah.
Independent candidates vying for parliamentary seats have jumped more than four-fold from the last election in 2018, when only 24 people contested without being affiliated to any political party. There were 79 such candidates in the 2013 polls.
According to the independent candidates who spoke to The Straits Times, their key reason for contesting is to represent the interests of the Malaysian public, which they say have taken a backseat as politicians focus instead on power-grabbing.
Independent candidate Siti Kasim, who is one of 10 contenders for the Batu parliamentary seat, said the political parties in Malaysia have “failed” to voice out the concerns of Malaysians as they were busy party politicking.
The lawyer-turned-politician, whose manifesto centres on the separation of religion from the state explained that candidates representing political parties are restricted and afraid to voice out the concerns of people because of their leaders.
“This is why I feel independent voices is the way forward for now, at least in Malaysia. And as an independent candidate, I’m free to continue speaking up about the concerns of people and I will not stop. If I’m elected into Parliament, it will be a bigger platform for me to speak up on sensitive issues such as using religion to woo voters,” said Ms Siti.
Echoing similar views, glamorous social media influencer Nur Fathiah Syazwana Shaharuddin, better known as Cleopatra, sees her newly found political career as a “national service” to push for accountability and responsibility.
“My motivation is to serve my constituents and I strive to see gender equality and there is nothing a man can do that a women cannot. Women of today are at par with men in terms of capability and ability. I will work hard to ensure equal opportunity,” said Cleopatra, who is also standing in the Batu seat.
Mr Kuan Chee Heng, another social activist better known as Uncle Kentang, or Uncle Potato, is contesting in the Puchong parliamentary seat. He said the growing number of independents is a “drum strike” that signals many Malaysians do not trust the current politicians to lead the country.
“Malaysians are sick of their politicians. I am sorry to say but we do not have the best in the Parliament. I am contesting to just tell politicians enough is enough. It is time to buck up or Malaysia will go to the doldrums for the next 30 years,” said Mr Kuan.
The federal government has drawn flak for its ineffective response in several instances, which prompted members of the public to take matters into their own hands. This included slow search and rescue operations during the country’s worst floods in December 2021, and failing to assist lower-income groups affected by Covid-19 lockdowns.
Mr Kuan, who got his nickname from distributing potatoes to the poor in the early days of his charitable work, is trying his luck at politics for the second time, after losing the Semenyih state seat in the 2019 by-election.
Despite their enthusiasm, the independent candidates’ ability to bag a seat remains in question.
BowerAsiaGroup’s Arinah said the supporters of independent candidates are likely to be first-time or younger voters who tend to move away from the established political parties and scrutinise candidates more closely than older generations.
Meanwhile a straw poll of voters done by The Straits Times revealed mixed views.
Mr Suresh Kumar, a 27-year-old voter from Lembah Pantai constituency said he would choose an independent candidate based on his personality and if he supported a green cause like tackling climate change.
“Unfortunately, there are no candidates who are championing a green cause. Most independent candidates are there to divide votes,” he said.
Meanwhile, a 58-year-old voter from Gombak ward, Ms Chan Pek Foong, refuses to vote for independent candidates, as she fears they would not help to develop the country in the right direction.
Another voter, Ms Yeoh Poh Lyn, also did not favour independents because voting for them could increase the chances of a hung Parliament result, enhancing political uncertainty.
“No, I will not vote for an independent candidate because in Malaysia, the alliances are formed before the election. The majority in Parliament is essential,” said the 43-year-old.