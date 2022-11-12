Record number of independent candidates in Malaysia polls signals discontent with party politics

KUALA LUMPUR - A record 108 independent candidates are contesting in Malaysia’s 15th General Election and stealing some thunder from mainstream politicians. This development, analysts say, signals growing discontentment among the electorate over how internal politicking among the country’s key parties has led to instability in the last few years.

Malaysia’s recent political instability, sparked by the “Sheraton Move” coup that resulted in the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government in 2020, has pushed some people to throw their hats in the ring, said BowerAsiaGroup senior analyst Arinah Najwa.

Another cohort of independents comprise members of political parties unhappy with their leadership’s decision to field new faces or parachute in outsiders to run in their seats, she added.

“It is a sign of political awakening, our democracy is very robust and dynamic right now, and people have more choices than ever,” said Ms Arinah.

Independent candidates vying for parliamentary seats have jumped more than four-fold from the last election in 2018, when only 24 people contested without being affiliated to any political party. There were 79 such candidates in the 2013 polls.

According to the independent candidates who spoke to The Straits Times, their key reason for contesting is to represent the interests of the Malaysian public, which they say have taken a backseat as politicians focus instead on power-grabbing.

Independent candidate Siti Kasim, who is one of 10 contenders for the Batu parliamentary seat, said the political parties in Malaysia have “failed” to voice out the concerns of Malaysians as they were busy party politicking.

The lawyer-turned-politician, whose manifesto centres on the separation of religion from the state explained that candidates representing political parties are restricted and afraid to voice out the concerns of people because of their leaders.

“This is why I feel independent voices is the way forward for now, at least in Malaysia. And as an independent candidate, I’m free to continue speaking up about the concerns of people and I will not stop. If I’m elected into Parliament, it will be a bigger platform for me to speak up on sensitive issues such as using religion to woo voters,” said Ms Siti.

Echoing similar views, glamorous social media influencer Nur Fathiah Syazwana Shaharuddin, better known as Cleopatra, sees her newly found political career as a “national service” to push for accountability and responsibility.

“My motivation is to serve my constituents and I strive to see gender equality and there is nothing a man can do that a women cannot. Women of today are at par with men in terms of capability and ability. I will work hard to ensure equal opportunity,” said Cleopatra, who is also standing in the Batu seat.