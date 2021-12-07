Record number of candidates for Sarawak polls

Campaigning for the Sarawak state legislative election kicked off yesterday, amid tight Covid-19 restrictions.

A record number of 349 candidates are contesting 82 seats in Malaysia's largest state, making it the country's most crowded state polls. The previous record was 229 candidates, set in 2016, also in Sarawak.

Campaigning will last for 12 days, with voters going to the ballot box on Dec 18.

Under Covid-19 suppression measures, physical campaigning is barred in 18 urban constituencies. It is permitted only in 64 rural and semi-rural constituencies with limited Internet connectivity.

Multi-cornered fights are happening in all but four constituencies.

One of the seats with a five-way battle is Batu Lintang in Sarawak's capital Kuching, where federal opposition party Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) is fielding 24-year-old lawyer Cherishe Ng, the youngest candidate in the polls.

Ms Ng is up against two former assemblymen in the constituency.

Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) candidate See Chee How is the two-term incumbent. Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president Voon Lee Shan, Mr See's predecessor, had won the seat for the Democratic Action Party (DAP) in 2006.

The other candidates are Mr Sih Hua Tong from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Mr Alex Leong from new local party Aspirasi.

Physical campaigning is not allowed in Batu Lintang, so Ms Ng, like her rivals, will rely on social media to disseminate her message.

"I just hope we don't see some of the same things we saw in Melaka," Ms Ng said, referring to the recent state election in which the health authorities were criticised by opposition parties for selectively enforcing Covid-19 protocols.

Ms Ng, like many of her opposition colleagues in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, also criticised the timing of the election, which had been delayed after a state of emergency was declared to ward off the pandemic. The state of emergency was meant to end only in February next year, but it was lifted early in order to hold the polls this month.

Nomination centres were largely quiet yesterday morning, due to Covid-19 safety measures. Gatherings and rallies were banned, with health officials present to monitor compliance.

The election will see the incumbent state government GPS, which is part of the ruling federal government alliance, go up against at least nine opposition parties and independent candidates.

Chief among them are parties from PH led by PKR president Anwar Ibrahim, and PSB, a fairly nascent Sarawak-based party. Parti Islam SeMalaysia and several new Sarawak parties have also thrown their hats into the ring.

The Election Commission announced yesterday that GPS - led by incumbent Chief Minister Abang Johari Abang Openg - is the only registered coalition to contest all 82 seats under a single banner.

PH will contest 60 seats in total using individual logos of its three parties - PKR, DAP and Parti Amanah Negara.

PH's list is dwarfed by two new Sarawak parties. PBK, which is championing Sarawak's independence from Malaysia, is contesting 73 seats. Meanwhile PSB, seen as one of the more formidable opposition parties, is contesting 70 seats.

Sarawak has 31 federal wards, the largest share of seats in Malaysia's Parliament. While these seats are not being contested in the state election, the outcome on Dec 18 will indicate how parties will fare in the next general election, which is due in 18 months.