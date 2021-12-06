Record number of candidates expected in Sarawak polls despite Covid-19 curbs

KUCHING, SARAWAK - Amid tight Covid-19 restrictions and fears over the Omicron variant, the Sarawak state legislative election started on Monday (Dec 6) and will last for 12 days.

A record number of candidates are expected to contest 82 seats in Malaysia's largest state.

Under Covid-19 suppression measures, physical campaigning is barred in 18 urban constituencies. It is permitted only in 64 rural and semi-rural constituencies with limited Internet connectivity.

With multi-corner fights expected in almost all the constituencies, there could well be a record number of candidates for a state election.

The previous record was set by the 2016 Sarawak polls that saw 229 candidates filing their nominations.

Nominations on Monday took place for an hour in urban constituencies and for three hours in some interior rural constituencies across the large state - which is almost as big as the whole of Peninsula Malaysia.

The Election Commission will announce the full list of candidates on Monday afternoon.

The election will see the incumbent state government Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), which is part of the ruling federal government alliance, go up against Pakatan Harapan and also a fairly nascent Sarawak-based party - Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).

However, the Islamist Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS)and several new Sarawak parties will also be throwing their hats into the ring, making for a crowded electoral battle.

With 31 Parliamentary seats, Sarawak has the largest share of seats in the Malaysian Parliament. Although the Parliament seats are not contested in this polls, the outcome of the state elections could greatly influence the outcome for the federal seats in the national electionsdue in 18 months.