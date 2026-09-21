Record bids for Malaysia’s special ‘H’ licence plate series garner $28.5m total in five days

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Single-letter and three-identical-letter combinations for vehicle combinations are considered exceptionally rare and coveted by Malaysian licence plate enthusiasts.

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysian motorists’ obsession with vanity licence plates set new records as bidding for the highly sought-after “H” series generated RM91.2 million (S$28.5 million) in total revenue from Sept 16 to 20.

In a statement on Sept 21, Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced that the top bid was for the H1 plate, which went to the successful winner for a record RM10.77 million.

That figure is more than six times higher than the RM1.75 million spent by Malaysia’s King, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, for FFF1 in June 2024. Single-letter and three-identical-letter combinations for vehicle combinations are considered exceptionally rare and coveted by local licence plate enthusiasts.

Other single-digit plates that breached the million-ringgit mark included H9, H3 and H5, with winning bids of RM4.97 million, RM4.21 million and RM4.01 million, respectively.

“Overall, 34,664 bidders participated, with 8,223 registered numbers successfully auctioned – a very encouraging response for the ‘H’ special registration series,” Loke said of the online bidding held in conjunction with the Sept 16 Malaysia Day celebrations.

Launched to symbolise “harmony” in celebration of Hari Malaysia, the 10,000-number “H” car plate series marks the final single-letter prefix to be issued by the Road Transport Department (JPJ). While most Malaysian vehicles carry three-letter prefixes, this special release coincided with the 63rd anniversary of the 1963 federation that united Malaya, Sabah, Sarawak, and originally Singapore.

The five-day bidding raised RM91.2 million in government revenue. To put that figure into perspective, Malaysia’s entire full-year collection for its 2024 special plate series – which included coveted tags like GOLD, FFF, EV, PETRA, and MADANI – garnered just under RM46 million . The “H” series effectively doubled that full-year total in a matter of days.

Loke said proceeds from the “H” series will fund public welfare initiatives like road safety programmes. “It’s not just about the number or licence plate registration; it carries a broader significance for the public and the nation,” he noted. Beyond the high-stakes bidding lies a significant social initiative. Half of the proceeds from special vehicle registration numbers in 2024 have been allocated to support underprivileged communities.

These funds cover programmes such as free motorcycle licence training, helmet exchange schemes, a RM300 airfare subsidy for East Malaysian university students travelling home, and social security insurance for e-hailing, taxi and school bus drivers. The remaining half has been channelled into the federal government’s consolidated fund to support vital public services like the Ipoh General Hospital.

For decades , bidding for Malaysian licence plates was done manually via paper forms at JPJ offices, with winning amounts kept secret. That changed in 2019 when Loke introduced the online JPJeBid platform, bringing efficiency and convenience to the process.

In a sardonic Facebook post later on Sept 21, Loke quipped that the proceeds from the “H” series were not intended to help anyone “return home” – a clear swipe at the Sept 18 Pardons Board decision granting convicted former prime minister Najib Razak conditional permission to serve the rest of his jail sentence under house arrest.



Following an emergency party meeting on Sept 19, the Democratic Action Party’s secretary-general subsequently announced his intention to resign from the Cabinet in protest against the house arrest decision.