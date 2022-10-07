Recent shootings in Thailand

Sept 14, 2022:

Yongyuth Mungkornkim, a clerk at the Royal Thai Army War College, killed two people and wounded one other in a shooting at a military facility in Bangkok.

The 59-year-old tried to flee the scene but surrendered himself later.

The man was thought to have mental health problems following brain surgery after a motorbike accident.

Feb 8-9, 2020:

A 32-year-old soldier, Jakrapanth Thomma, went on a killing spree after feeling upset that he was denied a pre-agreed commission over a land purchase that involved a senior officer and his relative.

Using personal weapons bought under an army welfare scheme, Jakrapanth killed both of them.

He later broke into the armoury of a military camp in the north-eastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima in Isan and made off with automatic weapons and 700 rounds of ammunition that he used for a shooting spree at the Terminal 21 shopping mall.

Jakrapanth posted updates of the carnage on Facebook before he was shot dead after an overnight siege. His rampage left 29 people dead and 58 injured.

Jan 1, 2019:

A Thai man who felt slighted by his in-laws shot dead six family members, including his two young children, aged nine and six, at a New Year's Eve party in the southern province of Chumphon.

Just 10 minutes after midnight, a heavily drunk Sucheep Sornsung joined his wife's family to ring in the New Year before pulling out his pistol and shooting his victims either in the head or the torso, before turning the gun on himself.

REUTERS, AFP