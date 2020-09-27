Real death toll could be 3 times the reported figure: Epidemiologist

JAKARTA • The actual Covid-19 death toll in Indonesia could be three times the reported figure, which reached 10,308 yesterday.

Mr Dicky Budiman, an epidemiologist at Griffith University in Australia, said Indonesia had the highest number of Covid-19 deaths of any Asean country and that the nation placed third in Covid-19 deaths among Asian countries.

According to Mr Dicky, the death toll is a valid indicator of Covid-19 management in certain countries and regions.

But he said Indonesia's actual death toll could be three times the reported number.

"Indonesia should refer to the WHO (World Health Organisation) definition of a Covid-19 death and should implement it in the country for our own sake," Mr Dicky said, as quoted by Kompas.com on Friday.

According to the WHO, a Covid-19 death is defined for monitoring purposes as a death resulting from a clinically compatible illness in a probable or confirmed Covid-19 case unless there is a clear alternative cause of death that cannot be related to Covid-19 - for example, trauma.

There should be no period of complete recovery from Covid-19 between the illness and death.

A death due to Covid-19 may not be attributed to another disease, such as cancer, and should be counted independently of pre-existing conditions that are suspected of triggering a severe course of Covid-19.

Mr Dicky said Indonesia's more than 10,000 deaths from Covid-19 were ones that were confirmed.

"Meanwhile, we do not count (the deaths of people with) probable or suspected statuses.

If we count them all, we might see three times as many," he added.

Indonesia reported 4,494 new coronavirus infections yesterday, taking the total number of cases to 271,339, official data from the Health Ministry showed.

The country also reported 90 new deaths from the virus.

THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK