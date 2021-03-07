Ready for polls

Malaysian PM scores points by going after those involved in 1MDB scandal

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin knows his vow to dissolve Parliament once Covid-19 is conquered could result in a national ballot by the middle of the year, especially if the ongoing vaccine roll-out successfully lowers the number of cases
Malaysia Bureau Chief
  • Published
    33 min ago
Faced with growing doubt over his legitimacy, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has been getting his ducks in a row in recent weeks to defend his premiership in national polls as soon as the coronavirus pandemic is under control in Malaysia.

Official sources told The Sunday Times that last week's crossover of two MPs from Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and an assemblyman from Parti Warisan Sabah would be the start of a wave of defections to further destabilise the opposition.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on March 07, 2021, with the headline 'Ready for polls'.
