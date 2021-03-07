Ready for polls

Faced with growing doubt over his legitimacy, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has been getting his ducks in a row in recent weeks to defend his premiership in national polls as soon as the coronavirus pandemic is under control in Malaysia.

Official sources told The Sunday Times that last week's crossover of two MPs from Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and an assemblyman from Parti Warisan Sabah would be the start of a wave of defections to further destabilise the opposition.