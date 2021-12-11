Reactions in the region to new variant

Regional Correspondent
  • Published
    39 min ago

 • Asean countries impose entry bans on travellers from as many as 10 southern African countries, though Cambodia lifted its own restrictions on Monday.

 • Malaysia freezes plans to set up vaccinated travel lanes with countries with large numbers of Omicron cases.

 • Singapore tightens screening requirements for incoming travellers, freezes upcoming vaccinated travel lanes with the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

 • Indonesia extends quarantine twice: First, from three days to seven days, and then on Dec 2, from seven to 10 days.

 • Thailand indicates that by next week, travellers will be required to spend at least one night in a quarantine hotel while waiting for a negative result.

Jeffrey Hutton

