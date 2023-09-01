Raymond Goh, a veteran newscaster in Malaysia, in critical condition after a stroke

SELANGOR – Mr Raymond Goh, who is known for anchoring TV3’s Nightline news bulletin, is in critical condition after a stroke.

One of Mr Goh’s students, Mr Abdullah Pak Lah, said the veteran newscaster had a stroke and was now being treated at the Assunta Hospital in Petaling Jaya.

“One of the nicest and (most) kind-hearted souls I have ever known,” said Mr Abdullah on Facebook on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, his former colleague, Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi, also asked the people to pray for Mr Goh’s recovery.

“I was the first batch of TV3’s news anchors alongside Raymond Goh among others and I can tell you, back then, anchoring the news was something else.

“As I type this now, Raymond is in ICU and fighting for his life. May I ask that you say a prayer for him, please,” she posted.

Mr Goh is a veteran news anchor with over 30 years’ experience. He also trains and coaches individuals on how to speak well. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

