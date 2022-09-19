Rattled Taiwan hit by more aftershocks

TAIPEI - Aftershocks struck south-eastern Taiwan on Monday, including a 5.5 magnitude earthquake felt in the capital Taipei, a day after a more powerful tremor killed one person and injured around 150 others.

The latest quake hit around 10am, 66km south-southwest of the coastal city of Hualien at a depth of 13km, the United States Geological Survey said.

Taiwan's central weather bureau put the magnitude at 5.9.

Rural and sparsely populated south-eastern Taiwan has been rattled by a series of jolts since Saturday. The most powerful, a 6.9-magnitude quake, struck Sunday afternoon, tearing up roads and bringing down a handful of houses in the town of Yuli, where at least one person was killed.

Four others were rescued from a collapsed building, while the authorities said a total of 146 suffered injuries.

Taiwan is regularly hit by quakes, and most cause minimal damage, but the island also has a long history of deadly disasters.

Hualien, a tourist hotspot, was struck by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake in 2018 that killed 17 people and injured nearly 300.

In September 1999, a 7.6-magnitude quake killed around 2,400 people in the deadliest natural disaster in the island's history. AFP