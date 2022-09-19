Rattled Taiwan hit by more aftershocks

The collapsed Gaoliao bridge after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit Yuli Township in Hualien County, Taiwan, on Sept 18, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Published
14 min ago

TAIPEI - Aftershocks struck south-eastern Taiwan on Monday, including a 5.5 magnitude earthquake felt in the capital Taipei, a day after a more powerful tremor killed one person and injured around 150 others.

The latest quake hit around 10am, 66km south-southwest of the coastal city of Hualien at a depth of 13km, the United States Geological Survey said.

Taiwan's central weather bureau put the magnitude at 5.9.

Rural and sparsely populated south-eastern Taiwan has been rattled by a series of jolts since Saturday. The most powerful, a 6.9-magnitude quake, struck Sunday afternoon, tearing up roads and bringing down a handful of houses in the town of Yuli, where at least one person was killed.

Four others were rescued from a collapsed building, while the authorities said a total of 146 suffered injuries.

Taiwan is regularly hit by quakes, and most cause minimal damage, but the island also has a long history of deadly disasters.

Hualien, a tourist hotspot, was struck by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake in 2018 that killed 17 people and injured nearly 300.

In September 1999, a 7.6-magnitude quake killed around 2,400 people in the deadliest natural disaster in the island's history. AFP

More On This Topic
Strong earthquake hits southern Taiwan; 1 killed, building collapses
Sichuan earthquake death toll rises to 86, dozens still missing

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top