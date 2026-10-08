Rare red carpet in KL for Myanmar’s leader sparks outrage, but signals shifting ASEAN stance

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Myanmar’s President Min Aung Hlaing (left) with Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya on Oct 8.

BANGKOK – Myanmar’s Min Aung Hlaing has wrapped up an official two-day visit to Malaysia – his fifth to a regional country in 2026 – amid outcry against Putrajaya for welcoming him without extracting commitments on ending violence.

During his visit that wrapped up on Oct 8, he met Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and both agreed on advancing cooperation in sectors like education, energy and healthcare. However, no pacts were inked.