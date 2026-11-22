Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

A late Qing Dynasty porcelain jar, in the famille rose (French for “pink family”) style, fetched RM1,700 (S$530) at the auction.

GEORGE TOWN, Penang - Unique Peranakan antique porcelain crafted during the Qing Dynasty went under the hammer at the 37th International Baba Nyonya Convention in Penang.

The auction featured antiques dating from the Qing Dynasty, which ruled China from 1644 to 1912, with Peranakan porcelain stealing the limelight.

Intricately painted using pigments traditionally derived from iron and gold compounds, the porcelain pieces displayed rich shades of red, pink and blue, showcasing techniques that predated modern industrial production.

A late Qing Dynasty porcelain jar, called a kamcheng, in the famille rose (French for “pink family”) style fetched RM1,700 (S$530), the highest bid at the auction.

Registered auctioneer Stephen Soon said the jar is believed to be more than 100 years old, dating from the late Qing Dynasty to the early Republican period.

Decorated with lotus flowers, plum blossoms, magpies and mandarin ducks, the 12.7cm-wide jar reflected the tastes of wealthy Straits-born Chinese families.

Soon said its pink background made it more valuable than the more common white-ground porcelain.

He said wealthy Peranakan families traditionally commissioned porcelain from the city of Jingdezhen in China, favouring colourful floral designs and auspicious symbols.

Baba Nyonya porcelain was particularly known for its bright colours, including green and pink, which mirrored traditional Nyonya kebaya fashion.

Soon said antique Peranakan porcelain was becoming increasingly difficult to source as many families had sold their collections or retained them as heirlooms.

“Some families have kept these pieces for generations and are unwilling to sell them,” he said.

Other antiques offered at the auction included porcelain bowls, vases, teacups, basins and spittoons decorated with phoenixes, peonies and seasonal flowers.

Among them were a pink-ground spittoon featuring double-phoenix and double-peony motifs, blue-and-white vases bearing the double-happiness symbol, and a Republican-era iron-red vase decorated with an auspicious lion.

Bidders at the auction included Malaysians and Singaporeans.

The three-day convention, organised by the Penang State Chinese Association, began on Nov 20 and brought together Peranakan delegates from Malaysia and abroad. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK