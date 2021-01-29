Rape in Malaysian police lock-up raises calls for independent inquiry

The shocking rape of a 16-year-old girl while she was held recently by the Malaysian police in Sarawak has raised calls for an independent inquiry and spotlighted once again alleged shortcomings of the force.

There have also been renewed calls for the formation of an independent body to oversee police misdeeds, a plan that has been repeatedly rejected by the police.

The authorities have promised there would be no cover-up and those involved will be brought to justice - similar to promises made in cases involving the deaths of criminal suspects in police custody and policemen who have been nabbed for myriad corrupt activities.

So far, two police officers who were on duty at the station in Miri town, where the Jan 9 rape happened, have been suspended.

"(The issue) must not be swept under the carpet," Professor Noor Aziah Mohd Awal, children's commissioner with the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia, told The Straits Times.

"Had the police in charge executed his duties honestly and properly, police lock-up is the last place a rape could happen," she said.

Based on the police report filed by the victim, she was detained on Jan 8 to help with investigations into an illegal gambling case.

But while in custody, she claimed, a male detainee from another cell opened the door to her lock-up between 4am and 5am, before taking her to the station's toilet to rape her.

The alleged rapist apparently had the key to the teenager's cell.

Just as baffling, the door to the cell that housed 12 male detainees, including the suspected rapist, was not locked.

"Pure evil," Malaysian national police chief Abdul Hamid Bador told ST when asked about the rape case.

"The police belong to the people; they put their trust in the force to administer the laws fairly," said the Inspector-General of Police (IGP). "I want the people to respect the force and not to fear it, I want to see my men as the saviour of the victims of crimes and those oppressed."

Prof Aziah said that according to Section 83 of the Child Act 2001, all children arrested must be released on bail.

"There was no need to keep her in a lock-up - just take her statement, call her parents and a Social Welfare Department officer. If at all, Malaysia must build a special remand centre for children to ensure that they are safe," she said.

The heated debate surrounding the case has led critics to revisit the formation of the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission, or IPCMC, which the force has resisted for years as outsiders would be able to intervene in its affairs.

The plan to form the IPCMC was formally put up by the Pakatan Harapan government that came to power in May 2018. But it was dropped by the succeeding Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

"The decision to scrap the IPCMC is political. Many policemen and retired ones are not in favour of it because it allows an independent oversight body to mete out punishment on errant cops," a source told ST.

The PN government is instead planning to put through Parliament a new version, called the Independent Police Conduct Commission Bill.

The proposed Bill, deemed deeply flawed by its critics, allows top police officers to influence and intervene in investigations involving misconduct. It also allows witnesses who are police officers to recuse themselves from answering questions during a probe.

IGP Abdul Hamid, who has been police chief since May 2019, said that with or without a commission overseeing the force, he wants to do an internal cleanup his way.

"People have asked me: 'Aren't you ashamed of seeing so many of your men being arrested?' Why should I be? This is exactly why I'm here, to keep them in check and to show that no matter how embarrassing it can get, my honest men and I are ready to correct our wrong," he said.