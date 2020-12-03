Thai protests

Rally after court clears Prayut

  • Published
    4 min ago

Thai protesters rallied yesterday to condemn a constitutional court's decision to clear Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha of wrongdoing for staying in army housing beyond his retirement as army chief.

