Rain wreaks havoc in Indonesia, Philippines

Rescue workers searching for victims yesterday near a collapsed house following landslides in Sukabumi regency in Indonesia's West Java province.

Heavy rain in West Java and parts of the Philippines caused landslides and heavy flooding in the new year, with several people killed and others missing.

Rescue officials said at least 15 people were dead and dozens were missing in West Java.

In the Philippines' central Bicol region and Eastern Visayas, 75 people were dead and 16 missing.

