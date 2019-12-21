Rain brings heavy floods to provinces in southern Thailand

BANGKOK • Southern Thailand has been hit by heavy rain since Tuesday, causing floods in several areas.

Yala province has been especially hard hit, with 51 villages in four districts, including Yaha, Bannangsta, Krong Pinang and Raman, flooded.

Yala Governor Chaiyasit Panichpong said on Thursday that preliminary reports from local officials showed that more than 5,000 residents from 1,120 households in the province were affected by the floods. Three roads were cut off and several farm animals had died or gone missing.

"Citizens should remain cautious and monitor the flood situation closely in the next few days," he said. "I have ordered officials, including police, military and rescue staff, to stand by 24/7 to give assistance to villagers affected by the floods, and evacuate them when necessary."

Meanwhile, Mr Abdulroning Salae, the headman of the Talohalor sub-district in Raman, reported that his village has been hit by the floods too. The village is adjacent to Saiburi River, which flows southward from Narathiwat province.

"Last night, the water overflowed the river banks and flooded the villages along the river," he said.

"Around 180 people are evacuating to higher areas with the help of military personnel from the Army Ranger 4102 Division."

