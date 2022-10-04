Radio broadcaster known for fiery anti-Duterte commentaries killed in the Philippines

MANILA - A radio broadcaster was shot dead near his home Monday night in suburban Metro Manila, the latest in a long list of journalists killed in the Philippines.

The Philippines is one of the most dangerous places in the world for journalists, and most of the killers go unpunished.

Mr Percival Mabasa was driving to work at the radio station DWBL when he was gunned down by two assailants on a motorcycle, Colonel Jaime Santos, Las Pinas city police chief, told news channel Teleradyo.

"He was dedicated to his work, and this is possibly the angle for his murder," Col Santos said.

Mr Mabasa, known locally as Percy Lapid, was an outspoken critic of former president Rodrigo Duterte, as well as policies and officials in the government of his successor, Mr Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

He has been critical of "red-tagging" - accusing someone of being a communist sympathiser - as well as online gambling operations and misinformation around martial law, said the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines.

The press advocacy group described the killing in the capital as "brazen". It said it showed "journalism remains a dangerous profession in the country".

Mr Mabasa is the second journalist to be killed since Mr Marcos took power on June 30.

Acting Metro Manila police chief Brigadier-General Jonnel Estomo said a special task group has been created to investigate Mr Mabasa's death.

In an October 2021 report, the New-York based Committee to Protect Journalists ranked the Philippines seventh on a global impunity index, with 13 murders still unsolved.

The nation has been a mainstay in the annual index since it started in 2008. AFP