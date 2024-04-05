'Rabbit Girls': Thai football's last women promoters in Pathum Thani

PATHUM THANI, Thailand - At a rowdy Bangkok stadium, BG Pathum United’s “Rabbit Girls” dance to a drumbeat and cheer their team on – the Thai football league’s last band of women promoters.

Nightclubs, brands, shopping malls and car shows in Thailand often hire young women – known as “pretties” – for promotion purposes.

Gender stereotypes remain deep-rooted in Thailand, and critics say that is especially the case among many Thai football fans.

Only unmarried women are eligible to become Rabbit Girls and there is an age limit of 30.

But BGPU say the role of the Rabbit Girls – named for the team’s animal logo – is evolving, and the women are not just cheerleaders but club ambassadors.

Ms Phatlita Lertphaholphat, 29, known by her nickname “BB”, is now in her sixth year as a Rabbit Girl.

She arrives three hours before the match to change into her uniform of blue t-shirt, white shorts and white trainers.

“We are brand ambassadors, so it’s important to have a good appearance,” she said after perfecting her make-up, explaining that she spends around 50,000 baht (S$1,840) a year on beauty products.

BB, who has over 9,000 followers on Instagram, promotes the team and sponsors in person and on social media, as well as pumping up fans in the stadium.

She said the Rabbit Girls help to keep things polite in the male-dominated football crowd.

“When there is a beautiful girl or calm girls there, the atmosphere will be soft,” BB said.

On the club’s social media channels, as well as choreographed dance routines, the Rabbits hand out prizes to fans and push green messages about recycling and sharing transport to games.

BGPU, currently fourth in Thai League 1, began using promotional women in 2009, starting a trend followed by other big Thai clubs.

Singapore nationals and brothers Irfan and Ikhsan Fandi are both current players for the Thai club, who were last league champions in 2021.

But financial problems have led others to ditch their cheer squads and cut “unnecessary expenses”, according to Mr Nuengrutai Srathongvian, football expert and former coach for Thailand.

But for BGPU, the promoters are here to stay.