Quiet Hari Raya Haji in Malaysia as virus cases remain high

Hari Raya Haji was a muted affair in Malaysia yesterday as new Covid-19 cases remained where they had been for the past week, above the five-figure mark.

House visits and inter-state and inter-district travel have been banned for the festival this year, with only ritual animal sacrifices and prayers allowed at mosques and carried out under strict public health protocols.

This was in sharp contrast to Hari Raya Haji celebrations last year which saw Malaysians being allowed to return to their home towns after the country seemed to have reined in Covid-19.

Front-line workers at quarantine and treatment centres were said to have tried to keep up the spirits of Covid-19 patients yesterday.

"It is very upsetting not to be with your family during Raya celebration, that is why we provide Raya delicacies to patients to cheer them up," Engku Mohd Nazri Engku Mansor, a medical assistant supervisor at a Covid-19 treatment centre in Selangor, was quoted as saying by Bernama news agency.

There were few reports of rule breaches except for an incident in Penang where 200 people congregated outside a small mosque which had already met its Covid-19 capacity restriction.

Police said they were looking for those who flouted rules at the gathering, including some foreigners.

Animal slaughter, a Hari Raya Haji ritual, was allowed at selected mosques and carried out according to procedures set by the Islamic bodies in individual states. Private slaughter, communal cooking and feasts were prohibited. Traditionally, the sacrificial meat is distributed to the needy. Only some states allowed house-to-house distribution of the meat this year.

Both Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Hari Raya Haji celebrations this year have been affected by tighter restrictions. Covid-19 cases in the country surged towards the end of the Ramadan fasting month, prompting a nationwide lockdown one week before the Aidilfitri celebrations in May.

In contrast, Malaysia emerged from a strict two-month lockdown for Aidilfitri last year, allowing limited house visits. By July last year, when the country had achieved zero local transmissions for the first and only time, inter-state travel was allowed for those celebrating Hari Raya Haji.

Yesterday, officials reported 12,366 new cases, a jump from the 10,972 posted the day before. As at Monday, the country had recorded more than 128,000 active Covid-19 patients, continuing to stretch resources at hospitals. The daily number of deaths from Covid-19 has also remained in the three-figure range for the past week, reaching an all-time high of 153 on Sunday.

During a special address on Monday, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said that complying with health protocols was a form of "great jihad" (sacrifice) for Malaysia's 20 million Muslims.

The country is now relying on its ramped-up vaccination drive - described by ourworldindata.org as one of the fastest in the world - to contain the pandemic. Records show 424,936 vaccine doses were administered on Monday. Nearly one-third or 30.9 per cent of Malaysians had received at least one dose, and 14.3 per cent were fully vaccinated.