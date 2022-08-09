Questions raised over Malaysian navy ship project

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia's locally built navy ships are expected to be completed within the next year or two, said Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein yesterday as he responded to growing clamour over a scandal-tainted project.

"I said at least within a year or two, I hope we will be able to complete the first ship," he told Parliament in response to a supplementary question from a senator.

None of the six vessels ordered by the Malaysian Navy had been delivered by local contractor Boustead Naval Shipyard, which was awarded the project in 2013 without an open tender.

The government has paid out RM6 billion (S$1.86 billion) in the RM9 billion project to build the Littoral Combat Ships (LCS), a parliamentary committee said last week.

Five of the vessels should have been delivered by this month, the bipartisan Public Accounts Committee (PAC), a body that reports to the Malaysian Parliament, said last Thursday.

The LCS are relatively small ships generally designed for operations near the shore.

The contract traces back all the way to 2011, with the contract taking effect on Oct 3, 2013, Malaysian media has reported.

Boustead Naval Shipyard is a subsidiary of Boustead Holdings, whose biggest shareholder is the armed forces fund Lembaga Tabung Angkatan Tentera.

Anti-corruption watchdog Transparency International Malaysia (TI-M) yesterday criticised the way the project was handled.

It compared the LCS scandal to the 1MDB scandal, where US$4.5 billion (S$6.2 billion) was allegedly siphoned, and said Malaysia is increasingly becoming known for its bad governance resulting in the loss of billions of ringgit of public funds.

"With numerous governance and audit structures within the public sector which are responsible for preventing corruption and improving good governance practices in place, how could the project... be allowed to become a colossal procurement and governance failure for so long?" asked TI-M president Muhammad Mohan.

Local media quoted the PAC as saying in its statement last Thursday on its findings that, though not a single ship had been completed, the government had already paid Boustead Naval Shipyard RM6 billion.

The first LCS was supposed to be delivered in 2019, but is only 44 per cent completed, PAC said.

The PAC also said the navy's view on specifications for the six vessels was ignored by the Defence Ministry and Boustead, and another design was picked.

PAC chairman Wong Kah Woh last week said former defence minister Zahid Hamidi would be called by the committee next month to testify on the scandal.

Former commander of the Royal Malaysian Navy Abdul Aziz Jaafar and Boustead Naval Shipyard would also be called for the proceedings, Mr Wong said.

Zahid said last week, as reported by Umno Online news: "I held the defence minister position from April 2009 to May 2013. So any party who caused the delay in the construction should be responsible for providing an explanation to the PAC."

The PAC said that of the sums paid by the government, RM400 million was used by Boustead Naval Shipyard to repay previous debts incurred under a separate New Generation Patrol Vessel project, RM305 million was used for its facility in Cyberjaya, and RM700 million was a cost overrun for the LCS contract.