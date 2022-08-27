Questions raised over ex-PM's treatment by prison authorities

PETALING JAYA • Jailed former prime minister Najib Razak arrived at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex on Thursday in a black sport utility vehicle (SUV) with tinted windows, and strode into the courtroom wearing a suit, his hands uncuffed.

As he was driven away from the court compound, he lowered the vehicle's window and waved to his supporters.

The politician's attire and mode of transport have raised questions, with the public being more familiar with the sight of convicted prisoners being transported in a police van or a police vehicle. They are also often dressed in prison garb and handcuffed.

Lawyers say the rules are unclear and some latitude can be given.

Senior lawyer Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla said it is up to the Prison Department whether to grant some leeway on an inmate's attire and mode of transport.

He said prison inmates are allowed to be in plainclothes when they appear in court.

"Now Najib has always been coming to court in a coat and tie so it is not fair to expect him to come in pyjamas," said Mr Mohamed Haniff, adding that Najib may have to change into prison attire once he is back in prison.

He also said it is up to the prison authorities to decide what is best to ensure an inmate's safety. "I wouldn't make it an issue or call it VVIP treatment," he said. "They will not be putting him in a normal cell shared with four other inmates. We won't be able to ensure his safety," added Mr Mohamed Haniff.

However, he hoped there would be no "special treatment" which could be deemed an abuse of the system.

Lawyer Rajesh Nagarajan said the general rule is that all convicts must be dressed in prison attire but some leeway is allowed for them to dress in civilian clothing when attending court.

However, he said it was disturbing to note that Najib was brought to court in a luxury SUV instead of the usual prison van or lorry. "The rules governing prisoners must be applied uniformly and fairly for all prisoners, without any consideration of their rank or status. The prison authorities must be careful to ensure that no special privileges are accorded to any convicted criminal, including Najib," he added.

