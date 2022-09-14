Queen consort of Kelantan's Sultan Muhammad V has first public meeting

KOTA BHARU - The new queen consort of Malaysia's Kelantan state held her first public engagement on Tuesday, following her secret marriage to Sultan Muhammad V.

But no other details of the life of Sultanah Nur Diana Petra Abdullah, including how they met, have been revealed. Her age is also unknown.

The prefix Sultanah denotes her position as Queen Consort, while the suffix Abdullah appears to suggest she is a convert to Islam.

Petra is the family name of the Kelantan royal family.

Her appearance set tongues wagging as Sultan Muhammad V, 52, was previously married to a Russian model, Ms Oksana Voevodina before a stormy divorce around a year later in June 2019.

The new queen consort, in a series of pictures on Facebook released on Wednesday by the Kelantan palace, was shown attending a gathering of Organisation of Kelantan's Royal Relatives the previous day.

The meeting was held at Istana Negeri Kubang Kerian, one of the palaces in the Kelantan capital of Kota Bharu.

Sultanah Nur Diana's name was first made public on Aug 2, when she was officially proclaimed Sultanah by the Kelantan state government, thus revealing to the public that the ruler had secretly remarried.