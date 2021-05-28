Quarantine curbs in Metro Manila, nearby provinces may be eased

MANILA • Quarantine restrictions in Metro Manila and its four adjacent provinces are likely to be relaxed next month, the Philippine presidential palace said yesterday.

This is based on the current two-week attack rate, daily attack rate, and hospital care utilisation rate in these areas, which are the basis used in deciding quarantine classifications, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a briefing.

The "attack rate" refers to the number of Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, while hospital care utilisation rate refers to the percentage of hospital beds currently occupied by both Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 patients.

"There's a likelihood that the quarantine classifications might be relaxed on the basis of a formula but subject to the recommendation of Metro Manila and any further reopening should be gradual," Mr Roque said. The President may announce the new quarantine classifications on or before May 31, he added.

Metro Manila, Rizal, Cavite, Laguna and Bulacan provinces are currently under general community quarantine (GCQ) but with heightened restrictions until May 31.

Under this, indoor dining is allowed under 20 per cent capacity while businesses such as personal care services that do not require removing of masks can operate at 30 per cent capacity. Non-contact sports held outdoors are also allowed.

The news comes as the Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 6,483 new infections yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 1.2 million. The death toll rose to 20,379 after 210 more patients died from the disease.

Dr Alethea De Guzman of the DOH Epidemiology Bureau said in an online briefing that the number of infections in Metro Manila and other areas in the main Luzon island has continued to decline.

Dr De Guzman urged people to remain vigilant despite the falling number of infections, warning that complacency could lead to a new surge.

The majority of Metro Manila mayors favoured further easing of the restrictions on businesses in the capital next month to spur economic growth as the case numbers slowly drop, Metro Manila Development Authority chair Benhur Abalos said yesterday. However, he said the mayors still want to maintain the 10pm to 4am curfew to limit the movement of people.

Meanwhile, the Philippines will allow the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use in children aged 12 to 15, the head of its Food and Drugs Administration said.

PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK, REUTERS, XINHUA